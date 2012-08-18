Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 18, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr arrived at Sydney's David Jones store in a colorful print dress that she styled with retro shades, a statement necklace, leather Prada tote and pink pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Chic accessories made this outfit all the more a head-turner!
August 18, 2012
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner screened The Odd Life of Timothy Green in a black and white ensemble and suede peep-toes.
August 18, 2012
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel hit the Total Recall after-party in a lace Dolce & Gabbana design. A gray clutch and pointy-toe pumps completed the look.
August 18, 2012
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale exited her Dublin hotel in a sleeveless H&M top, Diane von Furstenberg's bright pencil skirt, gold aviators, spiked Melinda Maria earrings and studded pumps.
August 18, 2012
5. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE At the Samsung bash, Kendrick styled her bright Joe's button-down with a relaxed Rebecca Minkoff blazer, leather clutch, James Jeans skinnies and Rachel Zoe's platform heels.
August 18, 2012
