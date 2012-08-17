Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel looked flawless from every angle in an embroidered Giambattista Valli haute couture cocktail dress, leather clutch and hot pink Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Where to begin? With so many great elements?like a plumed silhouette and pop-of-color heels?it's hard to pick a favorite!
August 17, 2012
2. Taylor SchillingWHAT SHE WORE Schilling feted Prabal Gurung’s ICB launch at Barney’s in the label’s slashed persimmon shift and suede flats.
August 17, 2012
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale shimmered on the London Total Recall red carpet in a sequin Donna Karan gown and satin pumps.
August 17, 2012
4. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria dined in a red hot Asos sheath, pumps to match and a leather clutch.
August 17, 2012
5. Elettra WiedemannWHAT SHE WORE At Barney’s New York Co-Op, Wiedemann previewed ICB by Prabal Gurung in a silk chiffon and lace dress from the label, gold Ginette jewelry and patent leather pumps.
