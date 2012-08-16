Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 16, 2012
1. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Camilla Belle hit the Samsung bash in a floral Jason Wu cocktail dress, David Yurman jewelry, a marbled Jimmy Choo clutch and peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT In a word: pretty. The actress looked lovely as ever in her ultra-feminine LBD.
August 16, 2012
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel set off her lacy ensemble with coral Cathy Waterman danglers, a leather satchel and bright pumps outside London’s BBC Radio 1 studio.
August 16, 2012
3. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed supported the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in a drop-waist Loft Live in Pink dress that she styled with a leather jacket, studded Stark clutch, gold jewelry and minimalist sandals.
August 16, 2012
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE In London, Beckinsale screened Total Recall in a colorblock Paule Ka ensemble, retro shades, a structured tote and platform pumps.
August 16, 2012
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman launched Vena Cava's latest collection in the label's printed trousers, a scoopneck T-shirt, leather clutch and black sandals.
