Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 15, 2012
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE The The Odd Life of Timothy Green actress stopped by the Late Show with David Letterman in a black and navy dress, diamond Norman Silverman studs and ankle-strap heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its leather accents and streamlined silhouette, Jennifer Garner's sleek sheath was perfectly on-trend for fall!
August 15, 2012
2. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE At the Dublin Total Recall premiere, Beckinsale arrived in a red Donna Karan gown and ruby Graziela earrings.
August 15, 2012
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell hit the L.A. premiere of Hit & Run in a belted Jenny Packham jumper and Graziela drop earrings.
August 15, 2012
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel walked the red carpet at the Dublin premiere of Total Recall in a jacquard Zac Posen design, silver clutch and jeweled Manolo Blahnik pumps.
August 15, 2012
5. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis arrived for the Teacher's Rock benefit in a white Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress and metallic accessories.
