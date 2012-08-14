Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 14, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale took the plunge at the Berlin Total Recall premiere in a custom Naeem Khan design and gold danglers.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress gave new meaning to the phrase ?white hot? in her embroidered illusion gown!
August 14, 2012
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain accessorized her vintage YSL cocktail dress from Decades with the label's platforms and colorful Tom Binns jewels at the Lawless screening.
August 14, 2012
3. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Biel worked all angles of her sparkling Elie Saab column at the Total Recall premiere. Gold studs, a cocktail ring and velvet Fendi clutch completed the look.
August 14, 2012
4. Chloë SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny screened Lawless in a colorful print dress, leather boots and a black Opening Ceremony tote.
August 14, 2012
5. Rosamund PikeWHAT SHE WORE Pike hit the London premiere of Shadow Dancer in a contoured Marios Schwab design that she styled with a change purse and ankle-strap heels.
