Look of the Day
August 13, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Jessica Biel greeted fans at a Total Recall press event in a pastel Christian Cota ensemble, periwinkle House of Lavande studs and ankle-strap Brian Atwood platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about having it all! The actress looked both sweet and sexy in her pretty midriff-baring separates.
August 13, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr struck a pose at David Jones in a botanical Lisa Ho minidress and pointy-toe pumps.
August 13, 2012
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham closed the Olympics in an asymmetric Giles dress and patent leather stilettos.
August 13, 2012
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale attended a Berlin Total Recall press event in a purple Zac Posen sheath, gold earrings and bright Christian Louboutin pumps.
August 13, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung launched Four Stories in a polka-dot blouse, high-waist shorts and black heels.
