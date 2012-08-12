Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2012
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington lunched with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a Dior minidress and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet stuff! The actress looked ultra demure in a pretty pink dress and lips to match.
-
August 12, 2012
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster attended an album launch in an embroidered Temperley London cocktail dress, black Ela clutch and patent leather peep-toes.
-
August 12, 2012
3. Mena SuvariWHAT SHE WORE Suvari raised a glass with InStyle in a full-skirted Georges Chakra Couture LWD, sparkling clutch, jade jewelry from Dana Rebecca Designs and lilac Alexandre Birman heels.
-
August 12, 2012
4. Nora ZehetnerWHAT SHE WORE The actress screened 2 Days in New York in a black ensemble that she styled with a printed blazer and snakeskin sandals.
-
August 12, 2012
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes took a stroll in a cream sundress. Oversize shades, a leather tote, neutral sandals and a pink sweater knotted around her shoulders completed the look.
August 12, 20121 of 5
