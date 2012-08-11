Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr shopped the Sydney David Jones store in a black ensemble that she accented with a graphic Tucker coat and studded Valentino bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing chicer than head-to-toe black is topping it off with a bold print!
-
August 11, 2012
2. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush hit the InStyle Summer Soiree in Ted Baker's colorful separates, Nola Singer statement jewels and a striped Edie Parker clutch.
-
August 11, 2012
3. Naomi CampbellWHAT SHE WORE Campbell hosted the Fashion For Relief dinner in a lace column, stacked bangles and a cocktail ring.
-
August 11, 2012
4. Olga KurylenkoWHAT SHE WORE Kurylenko arrived for InStyle's Summer Soiree in a printed Peter Pilotto cocktail dress, a black clutch and patent leather Louboutins.
-
August 11, 2012
5. Jessica PareWHAT SHE WORE The Mad Men actress feted summer with InStyle in a ruffled Jason Wu LBD and the designer's embellished accessories.
August 11, 20121 of 5
Miranda Kerr
WHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr shopped the Sydney David Jones store in a black ensemble that she accented with a graphic Tucker coat and studded Valentino bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing chicer than head-to-toe black is topping it off with a bold print!
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing chicer than head-to-toe black is topping it off with a bold print!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM