Look of the Day
August 10, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence took the plunge at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in a low-cut Narciso Rodriguez design and black Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Katniss is back! The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's star flaunted her killer figure in a curve-conscious design.
August 10, 2012
2. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks styled her sheer Dolce & Gabbana blouse with a knee-length pencil skirt, red clutch and peep-toe heels at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon.
August 10, 2012
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in a floral Max Mara number that she accessorized with a suede Ela clutch, a gold bangle and ankle-strap sandals.
August 10, 2012
4. Carla GuginoWHAT SHE WORE Gugino lunched with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in a bright Amanda Wakeley sheath and gold accessories.
August 10, 2012
5. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE In Hollywood, Bush rocked out at an album release party in a blush ERIN by Erin Fetherston caftan, drop earrings, a silver cocktail ring, metallic Edie Parker box clutch and patent leather pumps.
