Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2012
1. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE Jaime King topped our best-dressed list at InStyle's Summer Soiree in a ruffled Marchesa dress, the label's embellished minaudiere and strappy sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Way to represent! We can't think of a better shade to wear to an InStyle bash than our signature scarlet hue.
-
August 9, 2012
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster looked white hot at the InStyle Summer Soiree in a laser-cut Bec & Bridge design. She accessorized with gold bangles, a leather clutch and suede peep-toes.
-
August 9, 2012
3. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed celebrated with InStyle in a floral Jill Stuart dress, burgundy Lauren Merkin clutch and platform T-straps.
-
August 9, 2012
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman hit the carpet at the InStyle Summer Soiree in a high-slit Cushnie et Ochs halter dress, a leather Coach clutch, elongated cocktail ring and black Tibi sandals.
-
August 9, 2012
5. Ashley MadekweWHAT SHE WORE The actress turned heads at the London Hotel in a splatter-print Zimmermann design, Sutra danglers, a pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and cap-toe Christian Louboutin heels.
