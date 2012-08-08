Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 8, 2012
1. Dree HemingwayWHAT SHE WORE Dree Hemingway hit the Locarno Film Festival in a floral Marc Jacobs ensemble and white lace-ups.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress proved she's one to watch in her cool and casual red carpet pairing.
August 8, 2012
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum hit the town in an aubergine dress, chainstrap crossbody and T-strap sandals.
August 8, 2012
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene paired a print blouse with skinny jeans while out in Beverly Hills. She accessorized with oversize sunglasses, a buttery top-handle bag and Barbara Bui pumps.
August 8, 2012
4. Lizzy Caplan
WHAT SHE WORE Caplan wowed at the Locarno Film Festival premiere of Bachelorette in a kelly green Issa design and leather gladiators.
August 8, 2012
5. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Sevigny ran errands in a plaid button-down and cropped denim. Retro shades, a gold watch, leather Coach satchel and black clogs completed her outfit.
August 8, 2012
