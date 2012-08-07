WHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Garner walked the grassy carpet for The Odd Life of Timothy Green's L.A. premiere in a gathered Lanvin sheath, diamond jewelry and sparkling sandals.



WHY WE LOVE IT She had a baby when? Five months after giving birth to her third child, the actress flaunted her figure in a red hot design.