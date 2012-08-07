Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 7, 2012
1. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Garner walked the grassy carpet for The Odd Life of Timothy Green's L.A. premiere in a gathered Lanvin sheath, diamond jewelry and sparkling sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT She had a baby when? Five months after giving birth to her third child, the actress flaunted her figure in a red hot design.
August 7, 2012
2. Lizzy CaplanWHAT SHE WORE The Bachelorette actress hit a press event at the Locarno Film Festival in a botanical Lisa Ho minidress and strappy BCBG sandals.
August 7, 2012
3. Rosemarie DeWittWHAT SHE WORE DeWitt attended the L.A. premiere of The Odd Life of Timothy Green in a peekaboo print dress. Statement earrings, a green cocktail ring, a shimmering minaudiere and satin peep-toes completed the ensemble.
August 7, 2012
4. Zoe KazanWHAT SHE WORE Kazan chose a sheer Red Valentino dress and platform heels for the Locarno Film Festival.
August 7, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE For a Paris stroll, Agron styled her ruffled seersucker sundress with Dolce & Gabbana shades and pink pumps.
