Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2012
1. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Leslie Mann brightened up the ParaNorman red carpet in a coral Monique Lhullier design and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing hotter than the actress's bright hue is how she looked wearing it!
-
August 6, 2012
2. Viola DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis screened Won't Back Down in a knee-length Rachel Roy sheath, gold jewelry and raffia Brian Atwood heels.
-
August 6, 2012
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick hit the ParaNorman premiere in a metallic Mulberry dress, striped Edie Parker minaudiere, diamond Kwiat jewelry and strappy sandals.
-
August 6, 2012
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE At the Carbon Audio bash, Greene feted the brand's launch in a lace Yigal Azrouel design and suede pumps.
-
August 6, 2012
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Rossum hit the pavement in a hot pink Monique Lhullier dress, diamond Chopard hoops and patent leather stilettos.
August 6, 20121 of 5
Leslie Mann
WHAT SHE WORE Leslie Mann brightened up the ParaNorman red carpet in a coral Monique Lhullier design and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing hotter than the actress's bright hue is how she looked wearing it!
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing hotter than the actress's bright hue is how she looked wearing it!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM