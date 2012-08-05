Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel arrived for The Daily Show in a belted Giambattista Valli design and black Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT After a week of pretty dresses, our cover girl took a walk on the wild side in a leopard print number!
August 5, 2012
2. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE Refaeli dined in London sporting bright printed pants, a leather jacket and peep-toe heels.
August 5, 2012
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at the Apple store for a Celeste and Jesse Forever panel in a black blazer, printed Peter Som dress, rose gold jewelry and spiked Louboutins.
August 5, 2012
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn unveiled Futura's limited edition Hennessy bottle in a black button-down paired with skinny jeans, an orange clutch and leather booties.
August 5, 2012
5. Stella McCartneyWHAT SHE WORE At the Royal Academy of Arts, McCartney modeled her label's printed ensemble, faux leather clutch and platform heels.
