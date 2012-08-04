Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 4, 2012
1. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Coco Rocha joined InStyle for an N.Y.C. screening of Total Recall in an embroidered LBD and black booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model was armed and ready to knock us dead with her embellished sleeves!
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel stopped by Good Morning America in an embellished Oscar de la Renta teal dress and cap-toe Louis Vuitton pumps.
3. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams styled her Joie shorts with a heart-print A.P.C. top and black accessories while out in L.A.
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale greeted fans at a Total Recall press event in a silk crepe Christian Dior dress, statement earrings and eye-popping platforms.
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones visited Good Morning America in Band of Outsiders separates and pointy-toe pumps.
