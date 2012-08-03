Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2012
1. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Nikki Reed hit the grand opening of the Carmen Steffens L.A. flagship store in a green sheath, bright clutch and studded heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold accessories added extra drama to the Twilight star's rocking design.
August 3, 2012
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel attended an InStyle screening of Total Recall in a beaded Elie Saab cocktail dress and shawl that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold clutch and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps.
August 3, 2012
3. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster helped open the Carmen Steffens flagship store in a floral Zimmermann maxidress, a leather clutch and blush sandals.
August 3, 2012
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE In L.A., Alba ran errands in a pastel blazer over a Rails tank and skinny jeans accessorized with a Tory Burch bag and platform heels.
August 3, 2012
5. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams took the stage for the live CollegeHumor show in a belted Alice + Olivia dress, stacked bangles and blush Casadei peep-toes.
