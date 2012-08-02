Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale hit the Total Recall premiere in a sculpted Armani Prive gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT This butt-kicking actress looked ready to take on her big screen rivals in an edgy reptilian design.
-
August 2, 2012
2. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. Total Recall premiere, Biel looked pretty in a pink Dior Haute Couture cocktail dress, statement jewelry, a white Jimmy Choo roll clutch and cap-toe Louis Vuitton pumps.
-
August 2, 2012
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived for the New York premiere of Celeste and Jesse Forever in a belted Thakoon print dress, spiked Melinda Maria hoops, gold bangles and peep-toe Valentino Garavani T-straps.
-
August 2, 2012
4. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush suited up for the Total Recall premiere in Iro's white tuxedo jacket, leather leggings, pleated clutch and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin stilettos.
-
August 2, 2012
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway brightened up the Celeste and Jesse Forever after-party in a colorful silk dress, hot pink Christopher Kane clutch and patent leather heels.
August 2, 20121 of 5
