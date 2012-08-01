Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 1, 2012
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene hit an L.A. bash in a body-hugging Emilio Pucci dress, gold Karine Sultan necklace, a studded Christian Louboutin clutch and platform Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing neutral about this monochromatic outfit! The actress turned up the heat with her nude sheath and matching accessories.
-
August 1, 2012
2. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones screened Celeste and Jesse Forever in a black maxidress and blazer from Boy. by Band of Outsiders set off by colorful jewelry.
-
August 1, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton took in an Olympic equestrian competition in navy J Brand skinnies that she paired with a nautical Smythe blazer, striped sweater and cork wedges.
-
August 1, 2012
4. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz headed to Good Morning America in a neoprene Lanvin shift and nude Gianvito Rossi lace-ups.
-
August 1, 2012
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba dined at a West Hollywood restaurant in a cuffed blazer, sheer blouse and dark denim. A bright Simone Camille crossbody, stacked bracelets and peep-toe heels completed the ensemble.
August 1, 20121 of 5
Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE Ashley Greene hit an L.A. bash in a body-hugging Emilio Pucci dress, gold Karine Sultan necklace, a studded Christian Louboutin clutch and platform Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing neutral about this monochromatic outfit! The actress turned up the heat with her nude sheath and matching accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing neutral about this monochromatic outfit! The actress turned up the heat with her nude sheath and matching accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM