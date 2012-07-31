Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 31, 2012
1. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz walked the red carpet at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Bourne Legacy in a strapless Dior Haute Couture LBD, Bulgari's white gold bracelet and bow-bedecked Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Cute shoe alert! The actress's sweet stilettos were the perfect complement to her sophisticated dress.
-
July 31, 2012
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton attended the UK Creative Industries Reception in a wool crepe Roksanda Ilincic design, drop earrings, a sparkling clutch and suede pumps.
-
July 31, 2012
3. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu hit the CBS, Showtime and The CW bash in a cutout J. Mendel cocktail dress that she accessorized with a red box clutch and pointy-toe Casadei wedges.
-
July 31, 2012
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry hit the Rio de Janero premiere of Part of Me in a silver Dolce & Gabbana gown and diamond studs.
-
July 31, 2012
5. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King unveiled a Lexus campaign in a colorblock Giambattista Valli dress, House of Lavande jewelry and ankle-strap heels.
