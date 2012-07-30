Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 30, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel sparkled in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta design and ankle-strap heels at a Total Recall press event in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT Consider us wooed by the actress's ultra-romantic dress.
July 30, 2012
2. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE King hit the CBS, Showtime and The CW Summer Tour Party in a black and blue Stella McCartney ensemble that she accented with a patent leather Kate Spade New York clutch, sapphire House of Lavande cocktail ring and strappy sandals.
July 30, 2012
3. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler screened Robot & Frank in a plunging babydoll dress, chainstrap bag and flat sandals.
July 30, 2012
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Bilson styled a sheer blouse with black trousers and pointy-toe pumps.
July 30, 2012
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum attended a bash for CBS, Showtime and The CW in a lace Zuhair Murad cocktail dress, Norman Silverman diamond earrings and a clutch and ankle-strap heels from Christian Louboutin.
