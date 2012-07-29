Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 29, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE While in Italy, the style star added a sheer Intimissimi blouse to scalloped shorts and accessorized with a red leather Fendi tote and printed pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This beauty doesn't need color to light up a room! Olivia Palermo looked eye-catchingly chic in dark separates.
July 29, 2012
2. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue took in an exhibit at London's Halcyon Gallery in a red sheath and faux leather clutch from Stella McCartney, paired with metallic peep-toes.
July 29, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton brightened up the Olympic torch relay in a white polo, cobalt jeans and suede wedges.
July 29, 2012
4. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett feted opening night of Uncle Vanya in a boxy Givenchy top, black pencil skirt and satin Roger Vivier sandals.
July 29, 2012
5. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks arrived at the Outfest closing night gala in a ruffled blouse, red trousers, a printed clutch and leather heels.
