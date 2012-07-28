Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton got into the Olympic spirit in a belted Hobbs dress and wedges at Bacon's College in East London.
WHY WE LOVE IT We always knew the Duchess of Cambridge looks lovely in white, but this print style was a sporty surprise!
-
July 28, 2012
2. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Brewster shopped Beverly Hills in a crocheted Ella Moss skirt that she styled with a chambray shirt, blue Chanel bag and flat sandals.
-
July 28, 2012
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Following a performance of Uncle Vanya, Blanchett strolled N.Y.C. in Preen's print dress and black accessories.
-
July 28, 2012
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Beckham hit the street in oversize shades, a short-sleeve button-down, a black Maison Martin Margiela maxiskirt and a structured bag of her own design.
-
July 28, 2012
5. Melissa GeorgeWHAT SHE WORE George attended the Tucker and Dannijo tea in the jeweler's bib necklace, a midriff-baring ensemble and studded Vince Camuto Signature sandals.
July 28, 20121 of 5
Catherine Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE Catherine Middleton got into the Olympic spirit in a belted Hobbs dress and wedges at Bacon's College in East London.
WHY WE LOVE IT We always knew the Duchess of Cambridge looks lovely in white, but this print style was a sporty surprise!
WHY WE LOVE IT We always knew the Duchess of Cambridge looks lovely in white, but this print style was a sporty surprise!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM