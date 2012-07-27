Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2012
1. Jordana BrewsterWHAT SHE WORE Jordana Brewster had tea with Tucker and Dannijo sporting a sheer blouse and butterfly print skirt from Tucker, the jeweler's bright accessories, a white Coach purse and patent leather Vince Camuto Signature sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Dallas actress mix and matched like a pro in a cool, layered look.
-
July 27, 2012
2. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE In Beverly Hills, Moore feted Tucker and Dannijo in a belted Tucker dress, vintage-inspired Dannijo necklace and striped sandals.
-
July 27, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba hosted a lunch with Narciso Rodriguez in the designer's colorblock sheath, black bag and pointy-toe pumps.
-
July 27, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended the Tucker and Dannijo tea in a knee-length Tucker dress, crossbody Coach tote, stacked bangles and metallic sandals.
-
July 27, 2012
5. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan styled a black tank and Tucker's high-waist trousers with a Dannijo statement necklace, tasseled Coach tote and Christian Louboutin pumps at a Beverly Hills bash.
July 27, 20121 of 5
Jordana Brewster
WHAT SHE WORE Jordana Brewster had tea with Tucker and Dannijo sporting a sheer blouse and butterfly print skirt from Tucker, the jeweler's bright accessories, a white Coach purse and patent leather Vince Camuto Signature sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Dallas actress mix and matched like a pro in a cool, layered look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Dallas actress mix and matched like a pro in a cool, layered look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM