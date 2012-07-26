Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba took Manhattan in a striped Ellelauri miniskirt that she styled with printed Dolce & Gabbana shades, a cuffed blazer, convertible bag and electric blue Ralph Lauren Collection sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Legs, coming through! If you didn't notice the actress's phenomenal gams before, this bright ensemble will make you take notice.
-
July 26, 2012
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell screened Hit & Run in Current/Elliot's leather leggings and a billowy top and silver T-straps from Vince Camuto.
-
July 26, 2012
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett hit a Gotham magazine bash in a Givenchy ensemble including a colorblock blouse, printed pencil skirt and a woven clutch that she paired with satin Roger Vivier heels.
-
July 26, 2012
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took in the Intimissimi collection in the label's sheer blouse, scalloped shorts and a pair of printed pumps.
-
July 26, 2012
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth shopped Melrose in a tropical H&M for Water sundress. Gold aviators, a leather tote and ankle-strap sandals completed the ensemble.
July 26, 20121 of 5
Jessica Alba
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba took Manhattan in a striped Ellelauri miniskirt that she styled with printed Dolce & Gabbana shades, a cuffed blazer, convertible bag and electric blue Ralph Lauren Collection sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Legs, coming through! If you didn't notice the actress's phenomenal gams before, this bright ensemble will make you take notice.
WHY WE LOVE IT Legs, coming through! If you didn't notice the actress's phenomenal gams before, this bright ensemble will make you take notice.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM