Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2012
1. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Munn attended the L.A. premiere of The Babymakers in an embroidered Carolina Herrera dress, purple clutch and Sole Society platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT The girl can really accessorize! A bright bag and pink sandals enhanced the actress's pretty print.
-
July 25, 2012
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez celebrated her birthday in a red hot sheath by Tom Ford, a metallic Fendi clutch and cap-toe Louboutins.
-
July 25, 2012
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley strolled London in a floral maxidress that she paired with suede boots.
-
July 25, 2012
4. Hannah SimoneWHAT SHE WORE The New Girl actress hit the Fox All-Star Party in a sculpted Bibhua Mohapatra design and black Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
-
July 25, 2012
5. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE In New York, McPhee hit the pavement in red jeans and a tee that she styled with a quartz Kelly Wearstler pendant necklace, studded tote and leather espadrilles.
July 25, 20121 of 5
