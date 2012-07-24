Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele feted the Fox All-Star bash in a silk chiffon Emilio Pucci cocktail dress, diamond studs and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet and sexy! The Glee star balanced her sultry neckline with a pretty pink hue and feminine accessories.
-
July 24, 2012
2. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron attended the Giffoni Film Festival in a colorful print dress and beaded sandals.
-
July 24, 2012
3. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE At the Fox All-Star Party, Deeley walked the blue carpet in a one-shoulder sheath, gold clutch and strappy sandals.
-
July 24, 2012
4. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel glowed in a metallic Paule Ka dress and black pumps at the Fox All-Star Party.
-
July 24, 2012
5. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles entered a Manhattan recording studio in a denim vest and a J.Crew striped skirt. Retro shades, a round Kate Spade straw bag and lace-up sandals completed the look.
July 24, 20121 of 5
Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele feted the Fox All-Star bash in a silk chiffon Emilio Pucci cocktail dress, diamond studs and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet and sexy! The Glee star balanced her sultry neckline with a pretty pink hue and feminine accessories.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet and sexy! The Glee star balanced her sultry neckline with a pretty pink hue and feminine accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM