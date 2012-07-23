Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 23, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE For the Teen Choice Awards, the country superstar opted for a Maria Lucia Hohan dress, a pearlescent Edie Parker clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Taylor Swift looked ethereal in a backless goddess dress and nude accessories.
July 23, 2012
2. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev hit the TCAs in a silk faille J. Mendel bustier dress, a Coomi bracelet and earrings and Jimmy Choo sandals.
July 23, 2012
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For the Teen Choice Awards, Saldana accessorized her flirty two-piece Jonathan Saunders ensemble with an Elsa Peretti heart cuff and Tiffany & Co. hoop earrings and rings, as well as bow-accented Louboutins.
July 23, 2012
4. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele arrived at the Teen Choice Awards in a floral embellished Atelier Versace dress, matching silver Versace pumps and Stephen Webster jewelry.
July 23, 2012
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart posed backstage at the Teen Choice Awards in a Roberto Cavalli print jacket, tee and leather leggings. She finished the look with stacked bracelets, a Melinda Maria ring and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
