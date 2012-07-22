Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 22, 2012
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes made her way through Manhattan in a deep green Holmes & Yang blouse over skinny jeans. She accessorized with a woven bag, tortoiseshell sunnies and suede booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress showed off her long legs in fitted denim and low-heeled boots.
July 22, 2012
2. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE In Shanghai, Poesy celebrated Louis Vuitton Fashion Night working the label's embellished dress and gold peep-toes.
July 22, 2012
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung beat the N.Y.C. heat in a denim romper accented with espadrilles, a snakeskin bag and a chunky statement necklace.
July 22, 2012
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway dropped by London's BBC Studios in a Dolce & Gabbana tweed jacket over a black tee and khaki skinnies. She finished the look with platform pumps, Tory Burch shades and a delicate pendant necklace.
July 22, 2012
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard stepped out in Manhattan sporting a cropped blazer over a bright green skirt, accessorized with a chain-strap bag, fedora and studded booties.
