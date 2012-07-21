Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 21, 2012
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung helped open Louis Vuitton's latest shop sporting the label's green top, leather skirt and hat.
WHY WE LOVE IT She brought French style to Shanghai in no-fuss separates accented with a jaunty leopard-print beret.
July 21, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr exited a New York eatery in a printed blouse that she paired with cropped jeans, a burgundy tote and skinny sandals.
July 21, 2012
3. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg walked the black carpet at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in a lace-inset minidress, geometric cuff, black clutch and iridescent Brian Atwood pumps.
July 21, 2012
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard exited the London after-party for The Dark Knight Rises premiere in a jeweled blouse and bold green skirt. A patent leather clutch, diamond bangle and mesh heels completed the look.
July 21, 2012
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna shopped around Italy in a printed Topshop one-piece, brown visor, gold statement necklace, leather bag and platform heels.
