Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 20, 2012
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE The Project Runway host dropped by Live! with Kelly in a curve-hugging LWD, harness belt and platform peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Heidi Klum was simply chic in a black and white ensemble that highlighted her stunning summer tan.
-
July 20, 2012
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway hit the after-party for the London premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in an embroidered white shift from J. Mendel and Casadei pumps.
-
July 20, 2012
3. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy feted the opening of Shanghai's Louis Vuitton Plaza 66 in a lace coatdress from the label accented with mary janes and an Olympia Le-Tan book clutch.
-
July 20, 2012
4. Deborah Ann WollWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Ruby Sparks, Woll accessorized a turquoise blouse and a black pencil skirt with two-tone sandals and sparkling gems.
-
July 20, 2012
5. Zoe KazanWHAT SHE WORE Kazan walked the red carpet at the Ruby Sparks premiere in a shoulder-baring gown. An Amanda Pearl clutch and a PearlParadise.com black pearl ring completed the look.
July 20, 20121 of 5
Heidi Klum
WHAT SHE WORE The Project Runway host dropped by Live! with Kelly in a curve-hugging LWD, harness belt and platform peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Heidi Klum was simply chic in a black and white ensemble that highlighted her stunning summer tan.
WHY WE LOVE IT Heidi Klum was simply chic in a black and white ensemble that highlighted her stunning summer tan.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM