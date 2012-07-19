WHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway accented her beaded Gucci gown with a bangle and diamond studs from Tiffany & Co., a metallic Jill Milan clutch and satin Casadei pumps.



WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's sleek pixie and minimal accessorizing let her intricately embellished gown shine!