Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 19, 2012
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE For the London premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway accented her beaded Gucci gown with a bangle and diamond studs from Tiffany & Co., a metallic Jill Milan clutch and satin Casadei pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's sleek pixie and minimal accessorizing let her intricately embellished gown shine!
-
July 19, 2012
2. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard walked the red carpet for The Dark Knight Rises in a mesh Dior Haute Couture bustier dress and red hot accessories.
-
July 19, 2012
3. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At the National Portrait Gallery, Middleton opened the Olympic athletes exhibition in a crepe Stella McCartney sheath, pendant necklace and black Prada heels.
-
July 19, 2012
4. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins arrived for the premiere of Mirror, Mirror in Japan wearing a sequin Georges Chakra Couture cocktail dress and pointy-toe pumps.
-
July 19, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr stepped out in Manhattan in a silk A.L.C. dress. A leather Alexander Wang bag, stacked bangles and printed sandals completed the look.
July 19, 20121 of 5
Anne Hathaway
