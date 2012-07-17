Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2012
1. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the New York premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in a tulle Christian Dior cocktail dress, Chopard diamonds and studded Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Marion Cotillard literally sparkled head-to-toe with a little help from her icy accessories!
-
July 17, 2012
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld accented her floral Marc Jacobs dress with the label's leather sandals and a black clutch at the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises.
-
July 17, 2012
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway made an entrance at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in Prabal Gurung's hand-draped jersey gown and diamond Kwiat jewelry.
-
July 17, 2012
4. Zoe KravitzWHAT SHE WORE On the black carpet, Kravitz played peekaboo with a sheer Emilio Pucci minidress and ankle-strap heels.
-
July 17, 2012
5. Thandie NewtonWHAT SHE WORE Newton attended an Audi bash in a colorblock Stella McCartney peplum dress, gold accessories and platform sandals.
July 17, 20121 of 5
Marion Cotillard
WHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the New York premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in a tulle Christian Dior cocktail dress, Chopard diamonds and studded Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Marion Cotillard literally sparkled head-to-toe with a little help from her icy accessories!
WHY WE LOVE IT Marion Cotillard literally sparkled head-to-toe with a little help from her icy accessories!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM