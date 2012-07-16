Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 16, 2012
1. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Nina Dobrev styled her beaded Jenny Packham sheath with a black Jimmy Choo clutch and peep-toe booties at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con bash.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked as polished as royalty in one of Catherine Middleton's go-to designers!
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba walked the carpet at the Giffoni Film Festival in a knee-length Salvatore Ferragamo LWD, gold hoops and leather sandals.
3. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE At Comic-Con, Michele sat on a Glee panel in Stella & Jamie's tweed and leather separates, a cream Bec & Bridge bodysuit and ankle-strap Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt stopped by Comic-Con in a feminine Christian Dior dress and bright orange heels.
5. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel hit a Total Recall press event in a sculpted Mugler pencil skirt. A white Joe's tee, stacked bangles and neon Brian Atwood pumps completed the look.
