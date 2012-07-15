Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 15, 2012
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway stopped by the Today studios in Erdem's floral sheath, red sunnies and ladylike stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a match! The actress brought out her design's bright buds with a pair of complementary shades.
July 15, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit the streets of New York in a mint maxidress, bright tote and jeweled sandals.
July 15, 2012
3. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Reed struck a pose at Comic-Con in a striped Lady and the Sailor tee, leather Robert Rodriguez pencil skirt, layered Lola James Jewelry necklaces and black sandals.
July 15, 2012
4. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel hit the ESPY Awards in a sequin Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and metallic Sergio Rossi peep-toes.
July 15, 2012
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene greeted fans at Comic-Con in a printed blouse, lime green skinnies and patent leather Christian Louboutin pumps.
