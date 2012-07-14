Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 14, 2012
1. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Sofia Vergara rang in her birthday in a lacy cocktail dress, statement danglers and peep-toe espadrilles.
WHY WE LOVE IT The accessory-loving actress has worn her share of wow-worthy earrings, but this pair really popped against a pretty LWD!
July 14, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger attended Louis Vuitton's Whitney bash in the label's pajama-inspired ensemble and gold accessories.
July 14, 2012
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes exited an N.Y.C. eatery in a white blazer, quilted leather pants, a bag to match and pointy-toe heels.
July 14, 2012
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE While out in Manhattan, Kerr took the plunge in a floral sundress that she accessorized with a leather Miu Miu tote and T-strap sandals.
July 14, 2012
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE At a celebration for Richie's Macy's collaboration, the designer paired a sheer blouse with leather leggings, statement rings and black pumps.
