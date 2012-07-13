Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2012
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams styled her printed Giulietta shift with suede heels at Comic-Con.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot shoe alert! Bright purple pumps took the star's sweet dress to the next level.
-
July 13, 2012
2. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE In San Diego, Liu worked Marios Schwab's zip-front LBD. Rose gold jewelry and satin Casadei peep-toes completed the look.
-
July 13, 2012
3. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene arrived at Comic-Con in a stretch boucle Michael Kors sheath and the designer's brown leather accessories.
-
July 13, 2012
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis greeted fans at Comic-Con in a black blazer and blouse, layered necklaces, skinny jeans and lace pumps.
-
July 13, 2012
5. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE At Comic-Con, Stewart walked the red carpet in leather Barbara Bui high-tops that she teamed with a neon BCBG Max Azria skirt, cropped white tee, pendant necklace and onyx Melinda Maria ring.
July 13, 2012
