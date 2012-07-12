Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 12, 2012
1. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel worked a full-skirted Christian Dior cocktail dress and ankle-strap Nicholas Kirkwood heels at the ESPY Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT Was our cover girl dropping hints about her aisle style? The bride-to-be looked wedding-ready in white!
July 12, 2012
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway arrived at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater in a fringed Stella McCartney cocktail dress and black pumps.
July 12, 2012
3. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova hit the ESPY Awards in a periwinkle J. Mendel gown that she paired with pave Lara Bohinc jewels.
July 12, 2012
4. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene looked ladylike in Oscar de la Renta at Comic-Con.
July 12, 2012
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto screened Trishna in a knit Missoni dress and bow-topped Ferragamo flats.
July 12, 20121 of 5
