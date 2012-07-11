Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 11, 2012
1. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Obama took the stage in a green ensemble including a print dress from Chris Benz, jeweled House of Lavande belt and heels to match.
WHY WE LOVE IT The First Lady got our vote in a sheath that balanced classic and modern style-just like her!
July 11, 2012
2. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto screened Trishna in Rachel Roy's scalloped dress, diamond Harry Winston jewels and embellished pumps.
July 11, 2012
3. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE At the Whitney Museum of American Art, Agron feted Louis Vuitton in the label's embellished shift and black accessories.
July 11, 2012
4. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger swung by SiruisXM Studios in a silver-accented Vanessa Bruno shift and sleek sandals.
July 11, 2012
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway styled her retro Dolce & Gabbana minidress with gold jewelry, oversize shades, a chainstrap bag and patent leather flats at the Shut Up And Play The Hits premiere.
