Look of the Day
July 10, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger smoldered at a screening of Farewell, My Queen in a silver Azzedine Alaïa gown and leather clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The blond bombshell looked flawless in her body conscious design.
July 10, 2012
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham worked her label's orange design and neutral accessories while out in London.
July 10, 2012
3. Kelly RowlandWHAT SHE WORE In Berlin, Rowland released her latest album in a white tee and leather leggings. A statement necklace, gold bangles and patent leather Louboutins completed her ensemble.
July 10, 2012
4. Charlene WittstockWHAT SHE WORE Princess Charlene of Monaco dined at a Berlin gala in a floral gown, diamond studs and a mint minaudiere.
July 10, 2012
5. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne exited Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a black Rebecca Taylor jumpsuit that she paired with a knotted button-down and the label's gold sandals.
