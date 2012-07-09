Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 9, 2012
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto screened Trishna in a bright Raoul shift, leather Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and nude Roger Vivier heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Is there a color this star can't wear? The vibrant dresser added red to her fashion resume with her bold, retro design.
-
July 9, 2012
2. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton sat courtside at Wimbledon in a printed Project D dress that she paired with a leather Tory Burch satchel and black wedges.
-
July 9, 2012
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway arrived at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in a black Givenchy peplum dress and minimalist Tory Burch sandals.
-
July 9, 2012
4. Hilary RhodaWHAT SHE WORE At the Love Heals bash, the model accented her pastel ensemble with a neon necklace, leather Rebecca Minkoff bag and strappy sandals.
-
July 9, 2012
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton took in a match at Wimbledon in an ivory Joseph ensemble. A leopard print clutch and patent leather LK Bennett pumps completed the look.
July 9, 20121 of 5
Freida Pinto
WHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto screened Trishna in a bright Raoul shift, leather Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and nude Roger Vivier heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Is there a color this star can't wear? The vibrant dresser added red to her fashion resume with her bold, retro design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Is there a color this star can't wear? The vibrant dresser added red to her fashion resume with her bold, retro design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM