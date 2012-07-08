Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 8, 2012
1. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Leslie Mann sat front row at the Armani Privé show in the label's strapless LBD, satin clutch and peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress's chic black dress stole the spotlight with its subtle details.
-
July 8, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger suited up for a Paris dinner in a tuxedo-inspired pastel 3.1 Phillip Lim sheath and minimalist sandals.
-
July 8, 2012
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba strolled Paris in black and white separates including cropped trousers, a leather Jimmy Choo tote and embellished flats.
-
July 8, 2012
4. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union walked Porshe's red carpet in a short-sleeve sheath that she styled with a statement necklace and black peep-toes.
-
July 8, 2012
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard feted Christian Dior in the label's colorblock tunic. A palm tree necklace, quilted bag, bold cuff and satin sandals completed the look.
July 8, 2012
