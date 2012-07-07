Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 7, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo sat front row at the Valentino haute couture show in a pink lace design, gray clutch and embellished Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star added edge to her sweet ensemble with crystal-studded sandals.
July 7, 2012
2. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy worked head-to-toe Chanel at the label's haute couture show.
July 7, 2012
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively styled her crystal Lanvin necklace with the label's white blouse and tuxedo trousers for an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
July 7, 2012
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE In Scotland, Middleton exited the Order of the Thistle ceremony in a pastel Emilia Wickstead design that she paired with a neutral hat, plaid clutch and suede pumps.
July 7, 2012
5. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley looked sleek in black and white Armani separates at the label's Paris show.
