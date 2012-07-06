Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 6, 2012
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth attended the Berlin Hugo Boss fashion show in head-to-toe black.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about bringing sexy back! The actress worked every angle of her not-so-basic LBD.
July 6, 2012
2. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann sparkled in a champagne Valentino dress, sleek minaudiere and embellished heels at the label's haute couture show.
July 6, 2012
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone stepped onto the El Hormiguero stage in a pleated blouse, skinny jeans, a gold Melinda Maria ring, diamond Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, Nikki Baker necklaces, a J/Hadley pendant and studded Valentino stilettos.
July 6, 2012
4. Rosamund PikeWHAT SHE WORE Pike dined at a Jo Malone event in Christopher Kane's studded top and pastel skirt that she paired with a silver clutch and leather peep-toes.
July 6, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr mixed prints in New York, adding a zebra scarf and polka dot heels to a white tee, cropped jeans and a black tote.
