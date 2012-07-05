Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 5, 2012
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana took in the Armani Privé collection in the label's embroidered sheath, accented with delicate gold rings, a satin clutch and peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress let her dress do all the sparkling by pairing the sequin design with minimalist black accessories.
-
July 5, 2012
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst helped open the Place Vendome Louis Vuitton store in the label's belted maxidress, a metallic clutch and satin heels.
-
July 5, 2012
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry hit the red carpet for the London premiere of Part of Me in a tulle design from Marchesa. A union jack cocktail ring and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals completed the look.
-
July 5, 2012
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE For a visit to the SiriusXM Studios, Byrne styled her printed Boy. by Band of Outsiders ensemble with a gold ring and nude pumps.
-
July 5, 2012
5. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE Poesy stepped out for the Valentino show in a scarlet dress, studded clutch and patent leather heels.
July 5, 2012
Zoe Saldana
