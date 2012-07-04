Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 4, 2012
1. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE Milla Jovovich sat front row at the Chanel haute couture show in the label's pastel separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much sweeter than this! The actress opted for an embroidered pink ensemble accessorized with pops of red.
-
July 4, 2012
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Lawrence took in haute couture fashion week in a bright cocktail dress, chainstrap bag and platform sandals.
-
July 4, 2012
3. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann stepped out for the Chanel runway show in the label's shirred blouse, tweed pencil skirt, quilted bag and leather pumps.
-
July 4, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively exited her New York hotel in Lanvin's silk crepe column and crystal eagle necklace.
-
July 4, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit the street in a bright blouse, leather Alexander Wang tote, printed shorts and colorful sandals.
July 4, 20121 of 5
Milla Jovovich
WHAT SHE WORE Milla Jovovich sat front row at the Chanel haute couture show in the label's pastel separates.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much sweeter than this! The actress opted for an embroidered pink ensemble accessorized with pops of red.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn't get much sweeter than this! The actress opted for an embroidered pink ensemble accessorized with pops of red.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM