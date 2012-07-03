Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 3, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Jennifer Lawrence viewed the Christian Dior haute couture collection in a printed dress, leather purse and peep-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Katniss who? The Hunger Games actress took a feminine turn in a flirty, floral design.
-
July 3, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo styled a leather peplum top with navy shorts, a chainstrap bag and pointy-toe wedges at the Christian Dior haute couture show.
-
July 3, 2012
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger took in the Chanel haute couture runway show in a pastel dress, spiked Christian Louboutin flats, a silver clutch and an unexpected black cap.
-
July 3, 2012
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE At haute couture fashion week, Chung arrived for the Chanel show in an all black ensemble including the label's quilted crossbody and tweed skirt.
-
July 3, 2012
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard sat front row at the Dior haute couture show in the label's floral cocktail dress and pink satin accessories.
July 3, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
WHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Jennifer Lawrence viewed the Christian Dior haute couture collection in a printed dress, leather purse and peep-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Katniss who? The Hunger Games actress took a feminine turn in a flirty, floral design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Katniss who? The Hunger Games actress took a feminine turn in a flirty, floral design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM