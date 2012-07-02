Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba sat front row at the Versace haute couture show in an LBD and black suede pumps from the brand.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alba was the hottest mama around in an edgy-meets-luxe Swarovski-studded leather dress.
-
July 2, 2012
2. BeyonceBeyonce hit the BET Awards in a belted chartreuse satin Stephane Rolland gown and Lorraine Schwartz diamond-and-titanium earrings.
-
July 2, 2012
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE For the Australian premiere of Part of Me, Perry paired a strapless Versace dress with studded Louboutins.
-
July 2, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks attended the Versace haute couture show in a metallic-accented cocktail dress and platforms from the design house.
-
July 2, 2012
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the BET Awards, Washington showed off her shape in a blush Altuzarra bustier and belt and a black J. Mendel skirt accessorized with a croc clutch from Stark and snakeskin Jimmy Choos.
July 2, 20121 of 5
