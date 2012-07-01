Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 1, 2012
1. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Cat Deeley feted the 200th episode of So You Think You Can Dance in a long-sleeve minidress and embellished Jean-Michel Cazabat sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The host's legs stole the show in a sparkling ensemble.
July 1, 2012
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr strolled Manhattan in a printed blouse and white trousers. A back tote and tortoiseshell shades completed the look.
July 1, 2012
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana ran errands in a floral Prabal Gurung top, black shades from DKNY Eyewear, denim AG Adriano Goldschmied shorts, a crossbody bag, white cardigan and patent leather flats.
July 1, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively heated up Good Morning America in a crimson Michael Kors suit that she paired with the designer's ribbed tank and a pair of strappy sandals.
July 1, 2012
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes headed to her office in a striped top, lace skirt, woven tote and suede boots.
July 1, 2012
