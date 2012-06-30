Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 30, 2012
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively stopped by the Charlie Rose Show in a floral Marios Schwab dress and bowed Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress definitely gave us something to envy in her chic green design.
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell screened Hit & Run in a polka dot Vanessa Bruno blouse that she styled with printed trousers and blue sandals.
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone exited the Ed Sullivan Theater in a leather-trimmed Burberry trench, skinny jeans and black-pumps.
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton sat courtside at Wimbledon in a macrame Orla Kiely jacket. A knee-length skirt, white tote and patent leather peep-toes completed her ensemble.
5. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE At the Women Who Should Be Famous event, Moore worked head-to-toe neutrals.
June 30, 2012
