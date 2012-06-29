Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 29, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at her film's L.A. premiere in a sequin-embellished Chanel cocktail dress, diamond Cartier jewelry and silver Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spiderman who? The amazing Emma Stone looked dangerously sexy in her spiked heels.
-
June 29, 2012
2. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts looked radiant in an embroidered Marchesa gown and Chopard diamonds at Elton John's White Tie & Tiara Ball.
-
June 29, 2012
3. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Ritter deejayed a Dentyne bash in a navy Chauncy Villeroy sheath that she paired with stud earrings and strappy sandals.
-
June 29, 2012
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne arrived for the Damages premiere in a white Valentino dress, rose gold Cartier accessories and sparkling slingbacks.
-
June 29, 2012
5. Florence WelchWHAT SHE WORE Welch attended Elton John's White Tie & Tiara Ball in a jeweled gown from Valentino, Chopard jewelry and a gold clutch.
June 29, 20121 of 5
Emma Stone
WHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at her film's L.A. premiere in a sequin-embellished Chanel cocktail dress, diamond Cartier jewelry and silver Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spiderman who? The amazing Emma Stone looked dangerously sexy in her spiked heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Spiderman who? The amazing Emma Stone looked dangerously sexy in her spiked heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM